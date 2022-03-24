NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast’s acting chancellor is retiring at the end of the academic year.
Kathryn Girten, who serves both as chancellor of IU East in Richmond and acting chancellor of IUS, announced her plans Wednesday to retire from both positions effective June 30. She has served at IUS since August of 2021.
Kelly Ryan, who now serves as executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at IUS, has been named the college’s interim chancellor, according to a Thursday news release. She will begin the position effective July 1.
“I am honored and humbled to serve and look forward to continuing to work on our shared goals with students, faculty, staff, and alumni,” Ryan said in the news release. “IU Southeast has been my home for nearly 15 years, and I’m passionate about seeing us meet our community’s needs.”
Ryan, who has three degrees in history, started at IUS in 2007 as assistant professor of history, and she became a professor at the college in 2019. In her teaching career, she has received awards such as the IU Trustees Teaching Award and the Indiana Zeta Honored Professor Award.
She is an expert in the field of early American history, and she has written two books on the topic. Before serving in her current role, she was coordinator of the IUS gender and women’s studies program from 2011 to 2013, coordinator of the history department from 2014 to 2016 and dean of the school of social sciences from 2016 to 2020.
Susan Sciame-Giesecke, IU's interim executive vice president for university academic affairs, discussed why she selected Ryan for the position in the news release.
“She is a proven leader with a passion for the IU Southeast campus,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “Kelly is well versed in the needs of the campus, and she will provide continuity during this transition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.