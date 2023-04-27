INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) will award grant money to non-profit organizations throughout the state that assist veterans with a variety of services.
Solicitation for awards through the Grants for Veterans Services (GVS) is now open through May 15. Eligible applicants must be a non-profit organization registered with the Indiana Secretary of State. The organizations must use the money to help veterans in any of the following areas:
• Prevent veteran suicide
• Work to eliminate homelessness
• Prevent near-term homelessness
•Provide assistance concerning safe and secure living conditions
• Provide assistance for veterans moving from public housing programs toward home ownership or long-term rental status
• Provide assistance in finding available state and federal resources
• Provide therapeutic services
• Provide on-the-job training and job search assistance
Through the GVS program, the IDVA plans to award grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 depending on the volume of eligible applicants, applicants’ needs and the availability of funding.
“IDVA’s previous GVS awards had a focus on all critical veteran needs such as therapeutic services, housing and homeless services, connecting veterans with their state and federal benefits, and job training and job search assistance,” said Dennis Wimer, IDVA director. “This year, we are excited to continue that work in addition to providing grants that will concentrate on suicide prevention.”
All applications, procedures and documentation should follow Indiana Code, Indiana Administrative Code and Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs policies. Applications are due by 5 p.m. EST on May 15 and must be emailed to GVS@dva.in.gov. The grant period of performance will begin July 1.
GVS may only be used to provide services to veterans who reside in the state of Indiana, who have served in any branch of the armed forces of the United States or their reserves, in the national guard, or in the Indiana National Guard, and have not received a dishonorable discharge as evidenced by a DD-214 or National Guard Bureau (NGB) Form 22.
More information and a link to the application can be found on IDVA’s homepage.
