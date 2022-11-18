INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday the Military Family Relief Fund Operation Holiday program is open for applicants.
Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship may be eligible for $300 for each dependent in the household and $200 for a holiday meal.
“We want to provide our veteran families with some relief for essential expenses for the upcoming holiday season,” said Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. “Indiana’s MFRF was designed to provide financial assistance to veterans, and Operation Holiday program allows us to serve more veterans and their families.”
Indiana veteran and active-duty service member families may apply for eligible dependents. The applicant’s household income must be below two times the poverty guideline.
Applicants must provide the following documentation:
• DD-214
• Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) (if currently serving)
• W-9
• Direct Deposit form
• Proof of income
• Bank Statement
• Proof of child’s residency
• Proof of child’s dependency
MFRF’s Operation Holiday program may only be used to provide services to veteran families experiencing financial hardship who reside in the state of Indiana, have served or are currently serving in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and hold a DD-214, LES, or National Guard Bureau (NGB) Form 22.
For more information, call 317-232-3910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.