INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported that 3,630 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 529,688 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
An additional 109 cases in Clark County brought its total to 8,872. Floyd County added 39 more cases for a total of 5,343.
No new deaths were reported in either county; Clark's total remains at 113 and Floyd's at 99.
A total of 8,150 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 39 from the previous day. Another 364 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,675,056 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,667,473 on Sunday. A total of 5,814,026 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Floyd County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, at 25.8%, nearly mirrored the state's rate of 25.9%. The rate is higher in Clark County, at 28.1%.
