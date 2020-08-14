INDIANA — There have now been 78,632 positive COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana since March, 1,079 of them new, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday. There have been 2,906 deaths.
The latest update reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, and shows that 1.13 million tests have been administered to 886,489 individuals, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.6% as of Aug. 7 and an overall positivity rate of 8.9%.
In Clark County, there have been 1,352 cases identified among residents of 14,655 people tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 10% as of Aug. 7. In Floyd County, there have been 861 cases among residents of 9,726 people tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8.7% as of Aug. 7.
Between Sunday and Wednesday, five deaths were reported among Floyd County residents, reaching 50 that day. Thursday's numbers showed no new deaths in the county.
The Clark County Health Department reported 52 deaths as of July 31.
