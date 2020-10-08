INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday that 1,488 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 and 16 more deaths have been recorded from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7
That brings to 129,677 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus since March, after corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
The state reported 31 new cases among Clark County residents, which brings the total number of cases there to 2,470. The county’s seven-day unique positivity rate was 11.3%. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County remained at 57.
There were 22 new cases reported among Floyd County residents, pushing the total number of cases to 1,530. The unique seven-day positivity rate was 9.7%. Floyd County deaths remained at 64.
The state health department’s website explains the unique (individual) positivity rate as “the percentage of unique individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. In this calculation, a person is only counted once (even if that person has been tested multiple times).” The explanation also says “the individual is recorded once on the date of their earliest specimen collection.”
A total of 3,515 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
As of Thursday, 1,451,391 unique individuals had been tested in Indiana, up from 1,440,917 Wednesday. A total of 2,246,099 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state health department’s coronavirus update Wednesday showed Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of new cases of the respiratory disease continued growing at record levels as it reached 1,178 through Tuesday. That rolling average has grown about 40% since Sept. 24.
The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,302 additional COVID-19 cases. That report included 16 new cases in Clark County and 14 in Floyd County.
The tests to determine these numbers were conducted at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.