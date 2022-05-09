Indiana’s Historic Pathways received the 2020 Byway Organization Award for Innovation, which was presented by the National Scenic Byway Foundation on May 4 at the Heartland Conference in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Glenda Ferguson accepted the award on behalf of the Buffalo Trace Working Group, consisting of volunteers coordinated by the Hoosier National Forest, who contributed over 800 hours while creating the Buffalo Trace Education Boxes.
Over 70 boxes were distributed, free of charge, to fourth grade teachers and other public facilities in the eight-county area of the Buffalo Trace Trail — Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Crawford, Orange, Dubois, Pike and Knox. With assistance from an Indiana Humanities Grant and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the volunteers included items related to the bison, student activities and other objects related to the bison migration route.
The Foundation commented how the boxes “sparked the enthusiasm of fourth grade students for the local Indiana historic route while having some furry fun in the process.”
During the Conference, Ferguson displayed the education box and spoke to more than 80 attendees from over 20 states, including Washington, D.C. If you would like more information about Indiana’s Historic Pathways and the Buffalo Trace Education Project, go to the websites www.indianashistoricpathways.org and buffalotrace.indianashistoricpathways.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.