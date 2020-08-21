SOUTHERN INDIANA — The good news is that Indiana’s jobless rate dropped from 11.1% in June to 7.8% in July.
However, a portion of that decline can be attributed to the state’s labor force declining by 75,000 positions last month.
Still, the unemployment report released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was encouraging for Indiana, as the number of jobless Hoosiers decreased by about 118,000 from the previous month.
“The impressive aspect of Indiana’s labor force is that it is only down by about 58,000 from last year,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast. “The state continues to make a recovery from April’s bottom.”
The latest report showed Indiana added about 43,000 jobs.
“Leisure and hospitality drove job gains for Indiana, adding about 23,000 jobs over June,” Dufrene said. “Education and health services and professional and business services also saw strong increases.”
Kentucky’s unemployment rate rose from 4.4% to 5.7% in July.
“The 4.4% was driven by declines in the labor force, and not necessarily by workers going back to work,” Dufrene said.
Kentucky’s labor force is down by about 213,000 since last year.
“The economies of both states continue to recover,” Dufrene said. “Both states will continue to add jobs, although at a slower pace than what we observed early in the recovery.”
