SOUTHERN INDIANA — The latest state employment report showed Indiana's jobless rate dropped as the Hoosier labor force continued its climb toward pre-pandemic levels.
Indiana's unemployment rate dropped from 5.3% in December to 4.2% in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Monday. Up by 4,000 jobs from the previous month, the state's labor force climbed back in January to being only about 25,000 positions down from January 2020.
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said the labor force recovery suggests that more people are gaining confidence about safely returning to work.
“In addition, as workers return to the labor force, they are finding jobs,” Dufrene said. “And that is why we continue to see a declining unemployment rate. An expanding labor force, and a reduction in the number of unemployed is the best combination.”
When it comes to sectors, construction, trade, transportation and utilities and financial activities picked up a small number of payrolls compared to the previous January.
Leisure and hospitality continued to be the hardest hit sector, down about 44,000 jobs from January 2020. Manufacturing, government and education and health services also showed losses.
Dufrene predicted the additional stimulus funding will provide a significant boost to the state's economy especially when coupled with elevated savings rates.
“The additional stimulus will unleash a significant amount of pent-up demand,” Dufrene said. “Consumer spending will skyrocket. This will help a state like Indiana, with a significant presence in manufacturing and transportation and warehousing.”
Dufrene forecasted that the state should fully recover the jobs lost during 2020 by the end of 2021.
Nationally, unemployment rates were down in 33 states from December to January. Kentucky's jobless mark was 5.3%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.