CLARKSVILLE — An individual who was on campus at Clarksville High School last week has tested positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed Monday.
"Due to the hard work of staff and administration, those individuals who were in close contact with that individual have been identified and notified," a news release issued by the school Monday afternoon said.
Clarksville Community Schools opened last week on a split schedule with half of the students reporting Thursday and the other half on Friday.
As previously planned, students began remote learning Monday and will continue to do so through Aug. 24.
If the decision is made to extend remote learning, the district will announce the change by Aug. 19.
There have been multiple cases of the coronavirus confirmed since some area schools reopened on July 29.
Cases have been reported at Jeffersonville High School, Charlestown High School, Charlestown Middle School, New Washington High School, Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, Rock Creek Charter School, Parkwood Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.
