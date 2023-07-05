FLOYDS KNOBS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is considering improvements at several busy intersections at U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs.
INDOT confirmed to the News and Tribune that the department is pursuing a proposed intersection improvement project at U.S. 150 at Old Vincennes and Lawrence Banet roads.
Natalie Garrett, a spokesperson for INDOT, said the proposed project is "currently in development to let to contractors" in fiscal year 2026. The proposed improvements are located near Highlander Point and LaFollette Station.
The two commercial centers — located on opposite sides of U.S. 150 — face heavy traffic. The intersections are located near the Interstate 64 interchange.
The department is still exploring options, according to Garrett. She said roundabouts could be one of the options, but the project is still in the "preliminary engineering phase," and the department is researching alternatives.
"INDOT will investigate all possible options to improve the flow of traffic and help reduce crashes at this location," Garrett said. "Because of the close proximity of the three intersections, they will be looked at from a 'systems' perspective.' Roundabouts will likely be considered."
INDOT also plans to use "industry-approved software" to "help project future traffic counts with various designs during the development process to make the intersections more efficient and safer for the traveling public," she said.
