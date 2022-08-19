NEW ALBANY — Floyds Knobs resident David Wilson said he’s spent a decent chunk of time removing a syrupy, clear and glue-like substance off his wife’s vehicle after she traveled to and from Louisville from Floyd County on Thursday.
Wilson, the owner of Charlie Wilson’s Appliance, has seen news reports about dripping paint from the Sherman Minton Bridge Revival project hitting cars.
He said he wanted to let people know that in his experience, it’s still happening.
“I want everyone to know, this can happen to you,” he said.
The Sherman Minton Revival is a bridge rehabilitation and painting project aimed at keeping the structure safe.
Project Spokesperson Andrea Brady said in a statement that anyone who has a vehicle that has been hit with paint should contact the Indiana Department of Transportation as soon as possible for a resolution.
“Recently some vehicles have encountered dripping paint while driving across the Sherman Minton Bridge” she said in a statement. “The contractor team has reviewed the issue and determined this was caused by a mechanical failure within the paint system that was quickly remedied.
"Barriers and paint containment systems are in place to help contain materials. Contractors take precautions to prevent issues from happening in active construction zones. But at times incidents like this may occur, and we apologize for any inconvenience to affected drivers. Drivers whose vehicles were impacted by this short-term situation are encouraged to call 1-855- INDOT4U or visit www.indot4u.com to share details of your situation with the customer service representative.”
Wilson said his wife’s vehicle had just been cleaned thoroughly before they noticed the substance. They usually take the Sherman Minton Bridge so they don't have to pay a toll when they cross the river.
“She went over (to Louisville) and returned later in the afternoon, I’m not sure if she got it going over or coming back,” Wilson said. “She said ‘Hey there’s something on my car,’ and I went out and looked at it.”
The substance on the vehicle was hard for Wilson to remove.
“It was just sort of a smeary mess,” he said. “It was really small. They look almost like pin drops, but they would smear.”
Wilson said in the future they will likely take another route into Kentucky.
The Sherman Minton Revival project is slated to be complete next year.
