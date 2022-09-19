SELLERSBURG — Residents received a preview last week of a $10.8 million road construction project slated for Sellersburg.
Construction for the U.S. 31 project is slated to start in the fall of 2024 and is expected to end in 2025. Work will span from the U.S. 31 bridge over Muddy Fork to Foothill Road.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is overseeing the project, and state officials held a public information session Thursday in Sellersburg.
“The main purpose of this project is to reset the the service life of U.S. 31 here in Sellersburg and also to improve safety along the corridor,” said Natalie Garrett, strategic communications director for INDOT. “We'll be making some adjustments to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians on U.S. 31.”
Construction will start under traffic, but eventually there will have to be a full closure of the highway. There will be an official detour route, and those who have homes and businesses along U.S. 31 will continue to have access to them.
Construction crews will upgrade existing infrastructure for the road including sidewalks, curbs, drainage, etc. Along with the upgrades, they will be realigning intersections to improve the speed of traffic.
“There are four lanes. You don’t necessarily take advantage of all that pavement,” said Terry Summers, project manager for INDOT. “Most of the project is getting reduced to two lanes with a center turn lane for the urban movement so you’ll be able to enter businesses.”
A portion of the funds comes from the federal government so the project needs to meet the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). INDOT has to evaluate how the project could impact the surrounding environment.
Drainage facilities have been redesigned to utilize an open drainage basin on the west side of the highway. A dry-bottom detention pond will also be constructed northeast of Interstate 65 and the C.R. 311 interchange.
“There will be a full closure of U.S. 31 involved with the project,” Garrett said. “We want people to be aware of that so they can start making preparations.”
If you would like to learn more about the project you can visit www.in.gov/indot/about-indot/central-office/welcome-to-the-seymour-district/us-31-pavement-replacement-in-sellersburg-clark-county/ to watch the presentation, see the areas that will be under construction and the detour map.
