NEW ALBANY — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding noise barriers to Interstate 64 and Interstate 265.
Adding noise barriers is a part of the Improve 64 campaign that INDOT started to reduce congestion and improve safety and mobility on I-64.
INDOT has analyzed seven potential locations for noise barriers to be placed in New Albany, but only three were found to be feasible and reasonable to be placed.
The first barrier is proposed to be on the east side of I-64 between Captain Frank Road to south of Cherry Street. This barrier will be split in two parts because of a gap over the Cherry Street Bridge.
Barriers along this part of I-64 are estimated to be between 10 and 22 feet tall and over 3,900 feet long.
The second barrier is proposed to be on the east side of I-265 between State Street and Green Valley Road. This noise barrier is estimated to be over 4,500 feet long and 14 to 20 feet tall.
The last noise barrier is proposed to be on the west side of I-265 between State Street and Green Valley Road. It is estimated to be over 3,800 feet long and 10 to 18 feet tall.
At the presentation, many people were in favor of the noise barriers.
“I think it would benefit a lot of the neighbors,” said Evan Maupin, who attended the presentation. “…and just help people live in their backyards and enjoy the surrounding space.”
Other attendants were indifferent about the noise barriers.
Mark Hengartner said he was more concerned about graffiti. When he talked to a representative for INDOT they told him that there will be a coating of wax on the barriers that the paint would go on and then it could be pressure-washed off. An extra coat of wax would be reapplied after the pressure washing.
Other residents thought that placing a “no jake brake zone” at certain parts of the interstate would help reduce the sound. A jake brake is an engine brake for truck diesel engines that cuts off fuel flow and interrupts the transfer of mechanical energy to the drive mechanism.
Surveys were sent out to the households of those who are most affected by the sound from the interstate asking if they are in favor of noise barriers being placed in their area. INDOT will send out a second survey if they do not receive more than 50% of the surveys back.
The surveys must be mailed in by Feb. 7.
