NEW ALBANY — Floyd County residents learned more this week about changes that are on the way for I-64 and I-265.
The Indiana Department of Transportation held a public meeting Wednesday night at Scribner Middle School in New Albany about the proposed project.
Known as Improve 64, INDOT’s goal is to make it easier to get around in the growing area of Southern Indiana. Reducing congestion and increasing safety are the main objectives of the plan.
New Albany resident Kenneth Eichenberger said he was happy to see the project because it is “what I’ve thought we’ve needed for 15 years now.”
He said he and his family have lived at the top of the State Street Hill in New Albany for about 12 years.
“We see the back-up coming up the entrance to our neighborhood morning and night,” he said.
The work on Interstate 64 will be done between U.S. 150 and Main Street in New Albany. This construction will include an additional travel lane both eastbound and westbound on I-64, from U.S. 150 to Cherry Street.
An additional travel lane will be added on I-265 eastbound from 1-64 to State Street.
Ramps will be reconfigured at the I-64 and I-265 interchange, allowing motorists to exit from the right, instead of the left side of the interstate. A new exit lane will be added as well.
There will also be a new travel lane added from I-64 westbound to U.S. 150.
Eichenberger said improvements past New Albany on I-64 are needed as well.
“We’ve got family in Georgetown, I used to live in Georgetown and fight the traffic every day,” he said. “People from out of town are coming and they’re getting great homes that are great deals in Georgetown, but they don’t understand they’re getting a traffic nightmare.”
That’s what the project intends to fix, according to INDOT, and an overview of the plans was given to those in attendance Wednesday.
There are other public meetings planned in the future about the project, including a meeting addressing noise concerns that is slated for this fall. An exact date hasn’t been picked.
“We had some questions about noise already this evening,” said project Environment Lead Kia Gillette. “This program does require a noise analysis for INDOT’s noise policy.”
She said as part of this construction project there will be a report conducted on how the project affects both the natural and human environment.
The Improve 64 project will also take into account environmental justice.
“For the Improve 64 project we are going to look at both the impacts to the minority and low-income population as well as the benefits to those communities,” she said.
Public feedback for the project is being accepted and will be taken into consideration.
That feedback will be accepted until Sept. 2 at https://improve64.com/comments/ or via mail at 111 Monument Circle, Suite 1200, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Construction is expected to start in 2024 and to last two years.
No long-term, full closures are planned and two lanes are expected to remain open in each direction during construction. There could be some short-term lane or ramp closures at times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.