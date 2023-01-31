NEW ALBANY — The Indiana Department of Transportation is pursuing a project to convert West Spring Street to two-way traffic.
Both INDOT and the City of New Albany confirmed plans for the Spring Street project, which will include changes from State Street to West 5th Street.
Don Connor, public relations director for INDOT Southeast, said the department is coordinating with the city to complete the project but referred the News and Tribune to the City of New Albany for specific details.
Mike Hall, the spokesperson for the City of New Albany, discussed the plans for the project in a statement emailed to the News and Tribune.
Hall said INDOT is pursuing the project “based on the overall success of two-way conversion in downtown New Albany.” The other portion of Spring Street was converted to two-way in 2017.
INDOT’s plans included improvements to the entrance and exit ramps to Interstate 64 to allow for the two-way conversion on West Spring Street, according to Hall.
“Given that part of Spring Street is currently one-way traffic while the other is two-way traffic, this improvement will convert the entirety of the road to two-way traffic, making the roadway more efficient, safer, and better for businesses along the corridor,” Hall said.
As part of the project, INDOT will also convert W. 5th Street to two-way traffic.
The statements from INDOT and the City of New Albany did not specify the timeline for the project.
The New Albany Board of Public Works recently approved work related to the future conversion, according to minutes from the Jan. 24 meeting.
New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said the city will complete coring work to evaluate soil conditions on roadways that will be affected by the planned conversion, including Spring Street, State Street, Hauss Square, Scribner Drive, Washington Place, West 4th Street and West 5th Street.
