FLOYD COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking a federal grant to support the Improve 64 project.
As INDOT plans future improvements on Interstate 64 in Floyd County, INDOT is looking for support from local entities and officials to help with its application for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects grant.
On Monday, the New Albany-Floyd County school board unanimously voted to provide a letter of support for the project. This will help INDOT as it seeks about $100 million in federal money.
“INDOT has received letters of support from state and federal legislators, local government, local business and industry associations, and education and community organizations,” INDOT Strategic Communications Director Natalie Garrett said in an emailed statement.
Thomas Brillhart, assistant superintendent for operations at NAFCS, notes that INDOT is planning to submit letters of support from the district and local municipalities in the next few weeks.
“So the reason they are asking for letters of support from IUS, from the city council, the county council, school corporations, so on and so forth, is that they intend on submitting a grant application to the U.S. DOT for approximately $100 million out of the $240 million expected costs for the project,” he said. “The project is going to move forward, from what they told me, regardless of whether or not they get the U.S. DOT grant.”
According to the Improve 64 website, the project will include additional travel lanes on Interstate 64 and Interstate 265 and the reconfiguration of the interchange of I-64 and I-265. It will also include replacement/improvements of bridges and paving, additional signage, new guardrails and drainage improvements.
The project is meant to minimize congestion around the I-64 and I-265 interchange.
Garrett said INDOT is currently putting together environmental documentation. After the department’s National Environmental Policy Act documents are approved, the final design phase will begin likely in the spring of 2024.
INDOT expects to select contractors in the fall of 2024 and begin construction in late 2024 or early 2025, according to Garrett. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
Utility work could potentially begin as early as next summer.
NAFCS Superintendent Travis Madison emphasizes that the district’s letter of support for the project does not involve a commitment to the project.
“You’re not committing to dollars,” he said. “You’re not committing to anything other than we just think this is going to be safer for our traffic and our buses and everybody that’s going to travel this route.”
NAFCS school board member Jenny Higbie said her son’s bus goes through the area that will be affected by the Improve 64 project, and she sees the need for the improvements.
“They’ve gotten to school on time — he’s got a fantastic bus driver — but there’s only so much you can do with that backup on 265,” she said.
