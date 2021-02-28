high water sign

SOUTHERN INDIANA — INDOT Southeast on Sunday night reported several road closures due to flooding caused by heavy weekend rains.

Motorists should be alert to the following high water areas:

• No entry sign, U.S. 31 between Memphis Charlestown Road and Perry Crossing Road in Clark County.

• No entry sign, U.S. 31 between Creek Road and Biggs Road in Clark County.

• No entry sign, Indiana 11 between Pine Hill Drive and Old Dam 43 Road in Harrison County.

Check http://indot.carsprogram.org for updates.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you