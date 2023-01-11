FLOYD COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 to provide results of the noise analysis on Interstate 64 in Floyd County.
The meeting will be at the New Albany-Floyd County Schools Educational Support Center, located at 2801 Grant Line Road. At the meeting, state officials will be showing a presentation regarding the noise analysis, provide additional information and answer questions.
There are talks of adding noise barriers to the reduce the noise coming from the interstate to fix the noise issues. At the meeting, residents will be able to provide their input on barrier construction.
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said he has been in full support of the noise barriers ever since he heard about it 10 years ago. He plans to go to the meeting to hear the problems people are having and the solutions INDOT will propose.
“I would encourage anybody who lives out in that area that impacted by that to go and listen,” Knable said. “If there’s an opportunity to let their voice be heard on that, speak up. The best chance of getting some action on it is to fill the room up with concerned people who will express their opinions.”
Over the years, Knable has heard residents from the areas that are affected by the noise say that they have been kept up at night from the trucks going by, can’t hear their TVs over the sound, had their family dinner interrupted and that it has prevented some people from entertaining guests at backyard parties.
If INDOT chooses to put up sound barriers, Knable predicts that they will be using the standard built noise barriers rather than choosing natural barriers.
“They usually like barriers that aren’t going to be temporary and have to be replaced as frequently,” Knable said. “… Take the form of those sound barriers walls that you’re used to seeing here and there. You probably don't even notice them because they just kind of blend in with the highway landscape.”
This meeting and analysis are a part of the Improve 64 project that INDOT created. It was made to reduce congestion and improve the safety and mobility in southeast Indiana. To learn more about the project, visit https://improve64.com/.
In Floyd County, plans include adding a travel lane in each direction on I-64 from U.S. 150 to approximately Cherry Street in New Albany. Additional travel/auxiliary lanes are planned on Interstate 265 from State Street to I-64, according to INDOT.
Construction is expected to begin in late 2024 and take about two years to complete.
“This is an opportunity for people to formally go and have their voices be heard,” Knable said. “But also elected officials to go and represent their constituents. I’ll attend as a county commissioner still representing the people of New Albany and the unincorporated district here in the township. I hope other officials will go as well.”
