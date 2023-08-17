HARRISON COUNTY — In partnership with Lochmueller Group, the Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Aug. 31 for the proposed Ind. 11 extension project; a road construction project that provides an improved connection between Ind. 135 and Ind. 11 in Harrison County.
The hearing will take place at the South Harrison Community Center, 5101 Main St., in Elizabeth, and will be an opportunity for the public to interact with the project team, receive the latest updates for the project, and provide official public comment on the preferred alternative. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow the public time to view displays and talk with project personnel prior to a presentation that will begin at 6 p.m. Following the presentation, a public comment session will be held.
The purpose of the project is to improve safety and provide an improved connection between Ind. 135 and Ind. 11 in Harrison County. As proposed, the project involves the construction of Refined Preferred Alternative 3, which begins at the intersection of Ind. 135 and Watson Road, following Watson Road for 2.25 miles to Union Chapel Road. The alternative then follows Union Chapel Road for 0.6 mile before turning east on new terrain to cross Buck Creek. After crossing Buck Creek, the alternative remains on new terrain until it meets an existing access road and continues to Melview Road, where it continues to Ind. 11.
Current plans would construct the new roadway as a two-lane road with 12-foot travel lanes and six-foot shoulders, and includes a new bridge crossing over Buck Creek. The project is anticipated to be constructed in six phases with various road closures and detours. Construction is expected to begin in late summer/early fall of 2025. Estimated construction cost is approximately $55.62 million.
There are several ways to follow project progress, ask questions and offer feedback.
• Provide official public comment before, during or after the public hearing. The comment period ends Sept. 15.
• In-person at the public hearing on Aug. 31(written or verbal)
By email: nicole.minton@lochgroup.com
• By mail: Lochmueller Group Inc. Attn: Nicole Minton, 6200 Vogel Road, Evansville, IN 47715
• Find project information online at sr11extension.com
• Ask questions via INDOT4U at indot4u.com or by calling 855-463-6848
