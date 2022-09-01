SELLERSBURG — In partnership with Shrewsberry and Associates LLC, the Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting for a roadway rehabilitation project on U.S. 31 in Sellersburg.
The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15, at Sellersburg Town Hall, 316 E. Utica St., and will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project, ask questions and provide feedback.
U.S. 31 Sellersburg
As proposed, the $10.8 million project includes asphalt milling and paving, full-depth pavement replacement, drainage improvements, including a new detention pond northeast of the Interstate 65 interchange, signal and curb ramp replacements, added two-way left-turn lanes, and crosswalk upgrades. Project limits are from the U.S. 31 bridge over Muddy Fork to Foothill Road. The project aims to reset the service life of the roadway, and improve drainage and safety along U.S. 31. The contract is currently scheduled to let to contractors in summer of 2023, with construction to follow.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow the public time to view displays and interact with the project team. A video presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Project information will also be posted on the INDOT Seymour District webpage and can be viewed any time.
Questions and comments may be submitted in-person at the information meeting or via email to Angela DeWees (adewees@shrewsusa.com) with Shrewsberry and Associates.
