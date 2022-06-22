FLOYD COUNTY — With the different areas of growth and changes in Floyd County comes an increased cost in insurance premiums.
The commissioners approved an insurance renewal proposal at their Tuesday meeting that will cost the county over 13% more than last year’s policy with Travelers. The county will now pay $599,851, compared to $528,862 last year.
Glenn Smith, President of Callistus Smith Agency, the insurance firm that works with the county, said that 7% of that increase is Travelers’ rate.
Smith noted that the total increase is not abnormal, especially considering the growth of amenities in the county.
Though nothing besides inflation costs was noted to be out of the ordinary, Smith pointed to increased county vehicles and law enforcement personnel as well as new equipment as adding to the increased cost in insurance.
“If you go from an $100,000 house to a $500,000 house you’re going to pay more for the insurance on a $500,000 house. It’s what we call exposure increase, so if your payroll goes up or you buy more stuff that affects the premium too,” Smith told the News and Tribune.
Law enforcement full-time equivalent, or the number of employees considered to be working full-time, increased by 6% in the county over the last year, Smith said. He also mentioned that there are four more vehicles owned by the county this year.
The county also purchased over $2 million worth of new radios for the Emergency Management Department and several county fire departments. Having new equipment like this in the county is cause for more insurance coverage.
However, commissioner John Schellenberger noted at the meeting that the county will not pay to insure the radios given to the fire departments as they provide their own insurance.
In a presentation to the commissioners, Smith said that property value in the county has increased by almost $6 million in the last year.
The change in property value is higher than in most years, Smith said, mostly due to the inflation of building costs, but also because of additions like the new accessible playground at Kevin Hammersmith Park.
Smith did note that general liability decreased a little bit this year.
Additionally, Smith told the commissioners that the county needs to consider implementing multi-factored authentication (MFA) across the county. Smith said that going forward companies will not want to provide cyber liability insurance to clients without MFA.
“The bad guys and hackers are always figuring out new ways to get into people’s systems and to extract data and to hold the computers ransom via ransomware. Multi-factored authentication just gives another level of security,” he said.
This form of security is becoming a standard, Smith said.
Floyd County Director of Information Technology Gary Bierman said Wednesday that they are working to install MFA for the rest of the county departments.
Bierman said that the county already had access to the feature from where it was installed for administrative accounts. Because the county had access, he said there is no cost to add it to the rest of the accounts.
MFA should be added across the county’s accounts by the end of July, he said.
