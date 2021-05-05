FLOYD COUNTY — The appetite for a unified fire district is waning, at least for some top officials, and more attention is being focused on Floyd County's emergency medical services.
Members of a county EMS subcommittee called this week for feedback from residents regarding the quality of ambulance service. An online survey is accessible through Floyd County's website, as subcommittee members said they want to garner public input to match with response times and other data.
“For the first time since I've lived in this county in 34 years, somebody is watching the store,” said Gary Kleeman, a member of the committee, paramedic and the former director of EMS operations in Harrison County.
“We're watching the store. We're trying to improve it in all aspects that we can and I think this website is going to help get the public involved.”
Floyd County contracts with New Chapel EMS for two full-time ambulances and the availability of a third during peak hours to serve areas outside of New Albany, which uses a separate private service.
Scrutiny of county ambulance service has increased since the January 2020 release of a Fitch and Associates' study. That study pointed to some insufficiencies, though New Chapel and some officials have maintained the examination pointed to more issues with documentation rather than response.
Related to the topic, a separate committee began meeting this year to explore forming a countywide fire district. Combining EMS with the fire district has also been proposed.
The chair of that committee, Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer, said in March that based on dispatch reports, the average response time for an ambulance call was about 12 minutes. The average response for fire calls was about 6:37.
Kamer said most townships have solid fire response times and service, which brings EMS into the spotlight. While some members of that committee believe that bringing EMS in-house would be too costly, others, including Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel, have maintained it's a move worth researching.
Kamer had proposed hiring an outside firm to assess response and detail what a unified fire district and EMS response would look like, but he said Wednesday there's no consensus from the committee to pursue another study.
“More than likely, it's just going to fall by the wayside,” Kamer said of the combined fire district.
Most officials involved in the process agree that if the county wants to add more ambulances, it's going to come at a price.
Striegel said the county pays about $230,000 to New Chapel annually for service. The combined budgets of the township fire districts coupled with EMS service is still less than the $5.6 million the county pays annually for policing.
“The county isn't really paying for the appropriate amount of ambulances that we need throughout the county,” Striegel said. “It doesn't matter who the private provider is. There's always going to be an issue there.”
Striegel has favored housing EMS in fire stations, citing that many communities are using such an approach.
Dr. Nathan Berger, a member of the EMS subcommittee and the deputy EMS director for Scott County, said Floyd County doesn't always have the number of ambulances available that it's paying for based on run sheets and feedback from township fire departments.
He said there's a gap in services in Floyd County.
“These delays can cause life-threatening consequences for patients,” Berger said.
Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said the research isn't intended to create criticism of a provider, but rather as a means to reveal ways in which EMS service may be improved.
The county has grown and residents expect improved service, so it's incumbent on officials to dive into the issue, he continued.
The EMS survey can be found by clicking on the EMS advisory board link on the county's website, floydcounty.in.gov.
