NEW ALBANY — A group of Southern Indiana photographers hope to inspire the community with their collection of artwork.
A fine art photography exhibit called “Inspired” features the work of photographers Larry Basham, Aung Myo Oo, Serena Marie Fleener and Rick Banda. The work is displayed at The Root, 110 E. Market Street in downtown New Albany.
An opening reception for the exhibition will take place Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include live music by Robert Reynolds, a former member of the country band The Mavericks.
The exhibition will also be part of the first New Albany Art Walk, an April 20 event organized by The Root.
The group was brought together through Ivy Tech Sellersburg, and the exhibition has been under consideration for several years.
Basham has a background in journalism, and in recent years, he has been pursuing fine arts photography. He received a certificate in graphic arts and photography from Ivy Tech Sellersburg several years ago, and as he pursued photography, his work was displayed at exhibits throughout the community, including Indiana University Southeast, the Floyd County Library and the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
He saw a need for more opportunities for artists and photographers in the community. In 2019, he mentioned the possibility of exhibiting their work together to Fleener and Oo, who were also students at Ivy Tech Sellersburg.
He recently worked with Brigid Morrissey, co-owner of The Root co-working space, to make his vision into a reality.
“I noticed that a lot of my fellow students weren’t having a lot of their own exhibits, and many of them were far more talented than me, in my estimation,” Basham said. “And so I said, maybe there is something we can do to help everybody get an exhibit.”
One of the pieces at the exhibition is a photo he shot in Washington D.C.
“We saw clouds across the Washington Monument forming a cross,” Basham said. “Something clicked in my mind, that’s kind of special. That photo inspired me to pursue setting up this exhibit.”
Other photos depict Southern Indiana locales, including a sunset in New Albany and the riverfront at the Falls of the Ohio State Park.
“I really like it when you can take images of ordinary things and try to make something extraordinary in terms of visuality,” Basham said.
Oo moved to Southern Indiana from Myanmar in 2017, and in 2019, he began studying at Ivy Tech Sellersburg. He graduated with an associate degree in 2021 with a concentration in photography, and he is currently pursuing a bachelor’s of fine art at Purdue University.
During his time at Ivy Tech, he won numerous awards for his photography. For the past few years, he has worked as a photographer at The Root.
One of his pieces displayed at The Root is a black-and-white photo of the Jeffersonville riverbank on a wintry day.
“That day was freezing, and I suddenly find an old, broken guitar on the bank, and [there is] the mist [on the river],” he said.
Another photo depicts a Buddhist monk in a meditative moment. It was taken in Owensboro, Kentucky, but in the windows shown in the photo, he used photos taken in his home country of Myanmar.
Fleener’s work combines photography and digital art. She took photos of models in a studio setting, and she incorporated landscapes of local places such as Mount Saint Francis.
She wants her art to bring hope to the community.
“The last several years with the pandemic and all the injustice going on, like just the craziness in the world really brought me as an artist down to a dark place,” she said. “I had long forgotten what it felt like to use your art to spread light into the community, so this show has really helped me regain all that.”
When she received a camera for Christmas as a child, she was “just all the time” taking photos, whether it was snapshots of family trips or pictures of nature, but she lost that “artistic spark” as she got older.
In 2016, she rediscovered that passion for art as she began attending Ivy Tech Sellersburg’s photography program. She is now a visual communications tutor for Ivy Tech and a visual designer for the North Charlestown Church of God.
Fleener’s work includes religious imagery from the Bible. One piece depicts Moses in a basket on a riverbank.
“I want people to be able to relate to them,” she said. “They’re not just this kind of foreign church artwork. They can picture themselves in those positions and tell those stories.”
Banda has more than 20 years of career experience in the photography field. He started out by shooting car shows for magazines, and he is involved in wedding and portrait photography.
He enjoys the fine arts side of photography, saying he aims to “capture the soul of the moment.”
“That’s what it’s really about for me — capturing those moments, preserving those moments and sharing them with other people so they can see and feel that emotion, feel that soul and have that moment,” Banda said.
Like the other artists, Banda’s work at the “Inspired” exhibition captures his spirituality. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the exhibition features a series of photos of LDS temples across the country.
“It’s just the beauty of what those surroundings are and what they represent,” he said. “Even if we don’t share the same faith religiously, you should be able to appreciate the moment and what it represents.”
