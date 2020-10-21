NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Commissioners approved 2021 insurance packages Tuesday night during a brief meeting.
After initially facing as much as a 20.7% increase, the county’s insurance representative, Carolyn Steward with AssuredPartners, said they were able to negotiate down to about a 5% premium hike for medical coverage.
The county’s wellness plan allowed for a 9% decrease, and Steward said they were able to negotiate with Humana for another reduction with the agreement the county wouldn’t seek additional proposals on the open market.
“I feel like it’s a very fair offer,” she said.
Rates for vision and dental insurance for county employees are frozen through 2021, so there was no adjustment.
Commissioner John Schellenberger credited the agent and company for getting what he described as a good deal for the county. He said there were some increases in medical costs last year due to some procedures for employees, but added that overall, workers have done their part to keep expenses as low as possible.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Georgetown resident Dale Mann asked the commissioners to pursue body cameras for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.
Mann referenced recent police shootings in Floyd County. On Oct. 5, a man was shot by at least one Floyd County deputy after law enforcement responded to a reported domestic disturbance near Floyd Central High School.
The man, James “Jim” Robinson, 58, was charged with three felonies after being taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement officials said he raised a shotgun toward police during the incident.
Mann said using cameras protects the public as well as the police.
“I want somebody to put cameras on our police for the safety of everyone,” Mann said.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop told the News and Tribune recently that the expense of purchasing body cameras along with storing the footage is the primary reason the cameras aren’t used. The New Albany Police Department also doesn’t use body cameras.
There was no discussion by the commissioners after Mann’s statements, which were made during the public comments part of the meeting.
The commissioners are slated to meet next at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Pineview Government Center.
