JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville High School’s Interact Club is hosting a 10-day decathlon to bring awareness to the group and raise funds for the school.
The decathlon has two main purposes, said Jessica Lacobee, Jeffersonville High School teacher and Interact Club sponsor.
“One of them is to start a student crisis fund for the campus, so that [if] we have a student who goes into foster care and they need a bed, there’s just money waiting for whatever issue because sometimes money is the only answer,” she said.
“That’s kind of our goal on campus, is to make sure that we’re there when a crisis hits, as well as ongoing service.”
The fund addresses the club’s focus on helping the campus. Lacobee said that each year the club has a campus, community and global focus, doing different service projects within each category.
On top of creating a fund to support students in need, Lacobee said the club also wants to create an opportunity for students to have fun because there has been a lack of it over the last couple of years.
“We came up with the decathlon in general because there’s been a crisis of mental health conditions with teenagers,” Lacobee said.
She said this is a result of adversity in COVID-19 protocols over the last couple of years, and it has come with a lost sense of community among teenagers and on campus.
“We wanted to create some excitement on campus, bring some groups together for a sense of community in a friendly competition and then on top of that, we wanted just to have some fun,” Lacobee said.
Like any standard decathlon, the plan is comprised of 10 events, but unconventionally, it is taking place over the course of several weeks rather than two days.
The first nine events started on April 11 and will extend until May 10 because they only occur a few times a week as the high school is still using a block schedule.
The kind of activity that will take place each day is a secret to the students until the day of of the activity. The events take place during an open period of the school day.
So far, the students have played Hungry Hungry Hippos and had an egg and hula race, a water sports day and a water boat race in the school’s pool.
Interact Club invited all of the clubs on campus to take part in the decathlon, and the first 10 that signed up could join. Lacobee said the groups range from the step team to wrestling to student council.
The final event, taking place at the end of May, is when the club will begin to raise money for the crisis fund. The 10-obstacle course will be set on the football field, because Lacobee said it’s going to be messy.
The tickets are $5 for non-students and $1 for students. Lacobee said they are hoping to raise about $1,500.
The Interact Club plans to have the decathlon every year to raise money for the crisis fund. This year, the final event is only open to students and individuals in the community related to the competitors because it will take place on campus during the school day.
The event originally was going to be in the evening and open to the community but Lacobee said students asked for it to be moved to the school day so more could participate.
Next year, Lacobee said the event will be in the evening and be open to more of the community.
The organization is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Clark County and works to get students involved in service.
“There’s evidence that links early experiences with service work to a life of service, so my goal is to try to start that young so that kids understand that there are various ways to get involved,” Lacobee said.
The club is comprised of about 70 students this year, but Lacobee said she thinks the numbers will be higher next year without COVID-19.
Lacobee started the club initially when she worked at River Valley Middle School and has seen many of the same students rejoin the club in high school.
“It kind of went to prove our point that if you get started in service young you stick with it,” she said.
The president of the Rotary Club of Clark County, Mike Mustain, said that it’s good to see young people getting started in service early.
“It's good to see young people taking a lead and starting to be leaders among themselves,” Mustain said.
