CLARKSVILLE — Activities such as a game show competition and an improv skit helped local students learn about energy efficiency during a recent event.
The National Theatre for Children (NTC) and Duke Energy are partners in the Energy Education in Schools program, and on Wednesday, the touring educational production visited students from both Clarksville High School and Renaissance Academy to discuss topics related to the environment, energy use and climate change. The production by the Minneapolis-based touring company featured a number of interactive activities, who invited student volunteers to participate in segments of the program.
The first segment of the program at Clarksville High School was a game show-style competition called “The Carbon Footrace,” which involved teams of students participating in a three-legged race and answering questions about correct ways to reduce their carbon footprint, or total greenhouse gas emissions caused by the actions of an individual or organization. Through the competition, students learned about energy-saving techniques such as driving fewer miles and recycling.
The actors also performed an improv skit using various words and names collected from audience members to teach students about technical career opportunities in the energy field. The final portion of the program was a TED Talk-inspired presentation focused on the effects of climate change in the U.S., what individuals/communities can do to address climate change and jobs in the clean energy sector.
Lisa Brones Huber, government and community relations manager with Duke Energy, said she hopes students apply the energy conservation tips provided in the Energy Education in Schools program, and she wants students to know about career paths available in the energy sector.
“Everybody can do something to help conserve energy — it can be something as small as changing to LED bulbs, it can be something as small as driving one less car or driving less miles,” she said. “It can be simple things anyone can do as as student or things a family can do to save energy and make a better place for everyone.”
Adrienne Goldman, principal at Clarksville High School, said she has seen students express concern about issues such as recycling and electricity conservation in school, and she appreciated how Wednesday’s program engaged the students in learning about the topic of energy efficiency. She hopes the program helps raise their awareness of issues affecting the environment.
“I think it’s good that they get to be interactive with the actors and get the content so they can kind of just learn more about what’s going on outside of these walls and outside of this building and be more aware,” she said. “Some of the stuff they might never have thought about before, but this will give them a reason to think about it and maybe spark an interest to do something as well.”
NTC actress Haley Benson said she wants students who view the Energy Education in Schools program to understand what they can do to address issues like climate change.
“I think it’s nice to give high schoolers a little more confidence to be like, oh, ‘I can make a difference, there are things I can do,’ because a lot of times they don’t know how much power they hold. This is a way to instill that, hopefully.”
The interactive program provides an entertaining experience that students might enjoy more than listening to a lecture, Benson said.
“It’s a way that they’re listening, especially with the footrace — they’re actively listening to find the correct answer, and you can tell them about it afterwards,” she said. “They’re still having a ton of fun, and it’s competitive.”
NTC actor Dustin Urey was also involved in Wednesday’s program. He was excited to see plenty of engagement from the audience at Clarksville High School, including someone who mentioned the Australian wildfires in a section related to the effects of climate change.
“It’s interesting to see how the different schools interact with us — this one was so much fun,” he said. “That’s the first time, I think, [the students] had just as much energy as we did. It’s great to give out this information in a way where they can get involved with it as well. The footraces and improv, it gets them thinking a little bit.”
