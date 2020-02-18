SOUTHERN INDIANA — A recent appointment of board members is meant to ease the transition if West Clark Community Schools are separated into two districts.
The community will vote May 5 on a referendum that will decide if West Clark separates or remains as one district, but two new interim boards have already been appointed by local township trustees ahead of the possible split. The West Clark board announced the appointments of the members to the potential Silver Creek School Corp. and Borden/Henryville School Corp. at Monday’s meeting.
The interim board members will shadow the existing board until the potential transition takes place. The members of the Henryville/Borden board include existing West Clark board members Myra Powell, Brian Guernsey, Kevin Puckett, along with new members Rick Belcher and Terry Roudenbush. The members of the Silver Creek board include existing West Clark board members Doug Coffman and Joe Basham, along with new members Scott Groan, Rachel Overberg and Chris Rountree.
The district received approval from the state in November to pursue separation into two school districts, which would be the first separation of its kind in Indiana. The district has faced decades of disagreements over funds and resources, and after voters rejected a $95 million referendum in November 2017 that would have funded renovations to the Silver Creek campus, the district began seeking the split. Voters in the district will have the final say in the May 5 primary election.
If voters reject the separation in May, the two interim boards would dissipate.
If voters approve a West Clark split, the separation would take effect July 1, at which point the existing board would be dissolved and the newly appointed interim boards would have voting power. The interim board appointments would serve for only six months from July 1 through Dec. 31. Voters will select board members in the November general election. The at-large positions will be two-terms, and the district positions would be four terms, according to Coffman.
The Borden/Henryville interim board members were appointed by the trustees for Monroe, Carr, Union and Wood townships, and Silver Creek Township Trustee Billy Ramser named the Silver Creek board. If separation is approved, each new board would make the determinations of how many seats will be at-large and how the other seats on the five-member boards will be split in the community.
Powell, the current board’s president, said although the new-board members cannot make any legal decisions at this point, they will meet with the West Clark board at council meetings, executive sessions and other meetings to learn from the existing board. At this point, they will not be involved in certain situations, including decisions regarding specific personnel or students.
“So now, each interim board can go ahead and meet, but they cannot make any legal decisions,” Powell said. “They can say, this is how I feel now, and come July 1, this is how I will vote. The preliminary work can be established, but it cannot become official or legal until July 1 if the May 5 vote is to separate.”
The West Clark board does not want to wait until the last minute for the transition, and by having the interim board members shadow them, they will be more prepared if the separation occurs, she said.
“It would not be right for the students or the staff if everything was in chaos,” Powell said. “So we wanted, as a board, to really bring in whoever the trustees appointed, so they could kind of be coming along with us for whatever we’re talking about, what we have to do, that type of thing.”
In December, the current board approved a resolution stating the board’s intentions to honor staff seniority and not make teachers re-apply for their jobs. The sitting board cannot tell the new interim boards how to operate, but according to Powell, the new members have expressed their intentions to honor the resolution, which they will rewrite to apply to the two separate school districts.
“The current board tried to give some assurances to the staff through the resolution, but it doesn’t mean anything more than the paper it’s written on, because we don’t have that authority to tell the new boards, yeah, you’ve got to do this,” Powell said. “So in talking with the interim boards [Monday], all of us seem to agree that we want it to just transfer over — we just want [staffs’] paycheck to say instead of West Clark, Silver Creek or Borden/Henryville School Corp. We’re wanting to be as seamless and positive for the students, the staff, the parents as much as humanly possible.”
West Clark Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said she plans to collaborate with the newly appointed board members so they will be prepared if the boards go into effect this summer.
“The best thing that we can do is provide them with the resources, so they can make educated and informed decisions that will be for the benefit of students,” she said. “And that’s what the administrators will do.”
