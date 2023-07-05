NEW ALBANY – The Sherman Minton Renewal team will be adjusting the paint containment system and access points on the lower deck of the Sherman Minton bridge during evening hours beginning Wednesday and lasting through Sunday, weather permitting. Lane closures will be in place as follows:
I-64 Westbound: Left Lane (lower deck) will be closed nightly beginning on or after Wednesday, continuing through Sunday. Lane closure times are as follows:
Thursday: From 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday
Friday: From 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday: From 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. Sunday.
I-264 Westbound ramp to I-64 Westbound: Closed nightly from Wednesday through Sunday during the same times noted above.
I-64 Eastbound: Left lane will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. The lane closure will remain in effect until around 1 p.m. on Saturday, or until the completion of scheduled activities.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible
