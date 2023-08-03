GOSHEN — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld intimidation charges against three Amish bishops who banned a woman from the church for refusing to remove a protective order against her husband.
The case represents the most recent example of Amish beliefs clashing with state and federal policies and laws and marks a novel challenge to how far the First Amendment goes in protecting religious freedom.
The case stems from 2017, when a woman identified as E.W. received a protective order against her husband, J.W., after he was charged with battering one of their seven children.
The family had been part of the Old Order Amish Church in LaGrange County. Their names are not included in court documents because the case involves children and the Department of Child Services (DCS).
The department became involved with the family a year earlier after reports of inappropriate physical discipline by J.W.
Employees at DCS told E.W. that if she had the protective order rescinded and there were further instances of abuse in the home, she was at risk of having her children removed from her care.
The couple separated in 2017, and E.W. moved to a new Amish district in Elkhart County.
The next year, a panel of three bishops from the LaGrange district visited E.W. and “pressured” her to reconcile with her husband, according to court documents.
In 2020, the three defendants and their wives again visited E.W., who told them she wouldn’t remove herself from the protective order because doing so would violate DCS’s safety plan.
Four months later, the three bishops came unannounced to E.W. without their wives and told her she had been placed in the Bann, meaning she could not take communion, participate in church meetings and her money would not be accepted at Amish stores.
Bishops Freeman Hochstetler, Willard Yoder and Joe Hochstetler indicated the punishment would only be lifted if she removed her name from the protective order against her husband, according to court records. She would also be required to make a public confession of fault.
In 2021, The Elkhart County prosecutor filed misdemeanor charges of intimidation against the three men.
The defendants filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that their actions were protected by the First Amendment and the church autonomy doctrine. The longstanding policy says faith groups have the right to make decisions regarding their own internal affairs, including matters of faith, doctrine and internal governance like excommunications.
The trial court rejected those arguments and found the men guilty of intimidation.
The Indiana Court of Appeals came to the same conclusion last week, finding that the bishops’ threats amounted to intimidation.
Indiana’s intimidation statute criminalizes the present expression of an intent to expose another person in the future to “hatred, contempt, disgrace or ridicule, with the intent that the other person engages in conduct against her will.”
The appeals court judges cited an Indiana Supreme Court ruling in a civil tort case in which they determined that “criminal conduct is not protected by the church-autonomy doctrine — even if carried out using communications about church doctrine or policy.”
But the separation between an alleged criminal act and church autonomy isn’t as clear as presented by the court, argued Daniel Conkle, professor emeritus at Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law. His focuses include the First Amendment and religion.
The threat made by the bishops was to excommunicate the woman — a decision that clearly falls under the church autonomy doctrine, Conkle explained.
The defendants made that argument to the court, saying the intimidation charges represented an impermissible incursion by the state into “internal church disciplinary and membership decisions, and the communication of those decisions to a member.”
“That’s the oddity I think of the situation here,” Conkle said. “What is the line between matters of internal church governance … and some kind of a criminal act?”
He noted that’s a novel question raised by the case that Indiana courts had yet to address directly, and last week’s ruling didn’t clear the air on the issue.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s clearly right or clearly wrong, because the issue is basically whether the state in this case is, in essence, intervening in the process of excommunication itself,” Conkle said.
It also presents a unique legal challenge involving the Amish. Most issues brought by the religious group are based on government policies they consider to be in conflict with their beliefs calling for separation from the world, Conkle noted.
One such example was the high-profile ruling by a Minnesota court in July allowing an Amish community there to not install modern septic systems.
The three bishops can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to take up the case to overturn their convictions, but they had not filed a petition to do so as of Tuesday.
