SOUTHERN INDIANA — The fatal shooting of a Southern Indiana man at a traffic stop in Jeffersonville six weeks ago remains under investigation.
Malcolm Williams, 27, died from gunshot wounds at University Hospital the morning of April 29 after a traffic stop by Indiana State Police (ISP) on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
A news release issued early in the case stated that a trooper, later identified as Clay Boley, stopped the car just before 1 a.m. for a broken tail light. Two people were in the car; the passenger was later identified as Williams. Police say Boley called for an ambulance for a woman in the car who was possibly having a medical issue.
Police said as the two continued speaking, Williams brandished a handgun and shot at the trooper, who returned fire. He was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m.
Family and friends of Williams, along with others in the community, have hosted recent peaceful demonstrations calling for more transparency in the case. Specifically, they say they want to see body or dash cam footage of the incident to determine what exactly happened. However, Indiana State Police do not use body cams.
The case has been under investigation by the ISP Versailles District; the trooper involved is with the Sellersburg District. When it is complete, it will be turned over to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull for review.
Mull said Friday that he spoke with the ISP detective in the case last week and was told investigators were still awaiting toxicology reports from the state pathologist to be able to complete the report.
Boley was hired with the Sellersburg District on Dec. 19 and was on probationary status at the time of the stop, Sellersburg ISP Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed. His probationary status is to expire Dec. 18.
Following the shooting, Boley was placed on paid administrative leave. He returned to work May 10 and from then until May 25, was on restricted duty and not on patrol. From May 25 through May 28, he returned to regular duties with close support of another trooper working with him and returned to regular solo patrol May 28.
