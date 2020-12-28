NEW ALBANY — Investigators are working to confirm the cause of a weekend shed-turned-house-fire in New Albany and the identity of the man found dead inside that shed.
A news release issued Saturday afternoon by New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said fire crews responded around 11 a.m. to a report of a residential fire in the 1300 block of Corydon Pike.
The fire was quickly put out. Those on scene believed the fire started in a small shed near the roadway, which spread to the house several feet behind it. The body of who investigators believe was an adult male was found inside the ruins of the shed, and police have opened a death investigation to determine identity.
Bailey said Monday morning that the case remains under investigation, and that more information will be available only after autopsy results and forensic fire evidence is available and reviewed.
The house was cordoned off Monday afternoon with caution tape, and the yard was covered with fire-damaged materials including the shell of the shed. No other houses are in close proximity on the side of the road with the house, although a Masonic lodge is next door.
