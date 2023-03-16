NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library held an Irish Dance concert on Thursday in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
Ryan Academy of Irish Dance put on the concert and featured students of the academy doing traditional Irish Dances for the holiday.
Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 5:36 pm
...Gusty Winds Tonight... A cold front moving through the region tonight into Friday morning will bring rain showers and breezy conditions. Winds could briefly gust to 30-40 mph late this evening and overnight. Localized gusts over 40 mph are not out of the question. These winds from the south-southwest could make travel more challenging for high profile vehicles on east-west oriented highways.
