We are less than a month away from the first day of spring! Outside of a few cold days it hasn’t seemed very much like winter. I know that my poor daffodils are confused. They have started to leaf out. On one hand I want to tell them to wait just a little longer in case we get a real cold snap or some snow, and on the other hand my brain is trying to decide what plants I should buy that would look nice with the daffodils.
With all of the catalogs coming in, it makes my mind race trying to figure out which plants I want and how many of them I want. But then my buyer beware alarm goes off in my head.
Unfortunately, with catalogs you can’t see the actual product you are purchasing, and not all products are labeled appropriately. If you look at the plant descriptions closely, a few of them will say that they can’t be sold/shipped to California, Washington, etc. But surprisingly enough they never say they can’t be shipped to Indiana, and they should.
Last year, Governor Holcomb signed the Terrestrial Plant Rule which makes “it illegal to sell, gift, barter, exchange, distribute, transport, or introduce these plants in the State of Indiana” (312 IAC 18-3-25). This rule had two parts, the first part was to list the species, and to make people aware of the change. The second part of this rule takes effect on April 18, 2020. Greenhouses and plant nurseries had a year to sell whatever stock they had that fell in the invasives category. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen that transpire in the catalogs I receive.
I am still seeing Wintercreeper “Euonymus fortunei” and Japanese barberry “Berberis thunbergii” being sold in the catalogs, but not being labeled that they can’t be sold/shipped to Indiana. If you were looking for a native alternative, a Wild Ginger “Asarum canadense” or Wild Stonecrop “Sedum ternatum” would be a good choice for replacement. A Virginia Sweetspire “Itea virginica” or a New Jersey Tea “Ceanothus americanus” would be good replacements for Japanese barberry. Before purchasing plants this year, make sure that you check out the plants listed on the invasive plant list at https://www.entm.purdue.edu/iisc/invasiveplants.html . Also make sure to talk to the local greenhouse or nursery where you purchase plants. They want to make sure you get the right plant for the right spot in your yard.
If by chance you do have an invasive plant in your yard, and you live in Floyd County, you can contact the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District about the opportunity they are providing for replacing invasives with natives. You can also visit the Facebook page for Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team and lean more about the activities taking place in Floyd County to combat invasive plants.
