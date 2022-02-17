WASHINGTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police arrested a woman with allegedly over a half-pound of methamphetamine in her vehicle this week.
The ISP Sellersburg Post said Heather J. Sizemore, of Austin, was arrested during a traffic stop after a vehicle she was operating was spotted driving erratically in rural Washington County on Tuesday.
Trooper Mark LaMaster was driving an unmarked car and out of uniform on Ind. 56, east of Salem, when he saw a silver Pontiac G6 cross the center line multiple times, while tailgating the vehicle driving in front.
LaMaster contacted nearby units since he was unable to make the stop and Trooper Brett Walters was able to eventually pull the vehicle over on Little York Road, east of Mount Road, according to ISP.
Sizemore identified herself, then troopers said she and a female passenger appeared nervous, which made Trooper Walters suspicious. He contacted the Austin Police K-9 unit, which alerted the officers to the presence of drugs.
During a search of the vehicle officers found a half-pound of meth, pills, needles, several small plastic bags, glass smoking pipes and a loaded hand gun, according to ISP.
Sizemore was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
She's facing felonies for dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of controlled substance. She's facing a misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.