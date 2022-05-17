PALMYRA — Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday in the shooting deaths of two men Monday evening near Palmyra in Harrison County after police and two people stopped to assist what appeared to be a stranded motorist.
Indiana State Police said that around 9:30 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Palmyra Police Department responded to assist a white Ford Escape stopped in the roadway in the 12000 block of Indiana 135, south of Palmyra. The Escape was driven by Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky.
As the officer arrived, two people in a pick-up truck also stopped to help. Within seconds of exiting their cars, shots were fired, killing Moore and one of the people who had stopped to help — 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan, of Corydon.
Police and first responders immediately arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The Palmyra officer was taken to the Harrison County Hospital for minor injuries.
Harrison County authorities requested Indiana State Police investigate the shooting, and detectives from the Sellersburg Post responded to the scene.
Investigators have not released how many weapons were involved, how many shots were fired, or who fired the shots.
“I understand the public’s interest in wanting answers and exactly what happened, but we want to give a definitive answer and a correct answer from the get-go instead of speculating and saying, we think this is what happened,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls told WAVE 3 News, the News and Tribune’s news-gathering partner.
“That’s why we wait for the results from the autopsy and those types of tests to give us a definitive answer of this is what we know happened.”
Joshua Saulman, a friend of McClanahan, told WAVE 3 that since 2015, McClanahan had been serving as a volunteer fireman in Harrison County.
Saulman said he had known McClanahan since high school and worked with him at the fire department. He wasn’t surprised to learn that his friend stopped to help on Monday night.
“We saw somebody off to the side of the road one time and they needed gas, and he went home, got a gas can, and went and got gas and gave the lady, who had two children in her car, gas,” Saulman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.