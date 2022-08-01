WASHINGTON COUNTY — At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Officers from the Washington County Sheriffs Department and Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Kevin Bowling responded to the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County after a resident reported finding a body in a pond.
A short time later, Det. Sgt. Dave Mitchell, Det. Mike Bennett, and ISP Crime Scene Technician Sgt. Phil DAngelo also responded to investigate.
When officers arrived, they observed the body of a deceased male located at the edge of a pond on private property. As part of the investigation, ISP divers assisted detectives by searching the pond for any items potentially related to the case.
Investigators state the case is currently a death investigation as they continue to gather any possible evidence and conduct interviews. An autopsy was performed on Sunday morning through the Washington County Coroner's Office; however, a cause of death has not yet been determined.
The deceased male has been identified as 32-year-old Jesse, J. Acton of Jackson County, Indiana. The family of the deceased has been notified.
This investigation was ongoing as of Monday.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department, the Washington County Coroner's Office, the Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted Troopers at the scene.
