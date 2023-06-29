The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has created a website that will provide the public with information relative to reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics, applicable statutes, and much more.
The task force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually. The Indiana State Police oversees the task force, comprised of more than 50 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
Since the inception of the task force in 2005, there has been a significant increase in complaints concerning online sexual exploitation and enticement of children. In 2022, the Indiana crimes against children task force received over 14,000 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The Indiana ICAC task force encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. To report an active crime against your child involving the Internet or other electronic means, contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.
