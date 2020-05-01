FLOYD COUNTY — New details have been released on charges filed this week against former Georgetown Police Chief Dennis Kunkel, who resigned Monday amid allegations he misappropriated more than $8,000 in tow-in fees.
Kunkel was charged with two misdemeanors and a level 6 felony for official misconduct Thursday, following a seven-month investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP), the News and Tribune previously reported. Kunkel had been placed on paid administrative leave when the investigation began Sept. 11 and resigned Monday. He had served as chief since 2015.
Court records show the investigation began when the Georgetown Town Board received a report of suspicious activity by Kunkel related to tow-in fees. Investigation by ISP and the Indiana State Board of Accounts showed that a representative of the tow company said transactions to Kunkel had been in cash, and a receipt had never been provided by the former chief.
This was in contrast with Floyd County law enforcement procedures, “which would be documented with checks and periodic invoices from the county,” according to court records.
Further investigation showed that while the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department had used a rotation of wrecker companies for tow-ins, a witness in the Georgetown department told investigators they were only to use one specific service or there would be “hell to pay.”
A search of the Georgetown Police Department provided a binder with multiple years of “reports of collections,” along with a manila folder with $2,170 in cash which investigators say should have been deposited with the town clerk-treasurer but was not. Further search showed a total of $8,435 not deposited properly with the town between 2015 and 2019. The records show $13,195 in fees had been remitted, with only $4,760 deposited.
Kunkel has an initial hearing scheduled for May 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.