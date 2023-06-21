CORYDON — The cause of death for an inmate lodged at the Harrison County Jail was acute multidrug intoxication as the result of a mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamine, Indiana State Police announced Wednesday.
ISP began investigating on May 18 when an inmate, Joshua Dale Kepley, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Harrison County Coroner's Office received the final autopsy and toxicology reports for Kepley on Friday, according to ISP. The autopsy lists acute multidrug intoxication resulting from fentanyl and methamphetamine as the cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
