Superintendent Doug Carter recently honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana.
Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with a BA in Forensic Studies and was appointed as a Trooper in December 1987 when he graduated from the 45th ISP Recruit Academy.
After graduation, Trooper Makowsky was assigned to the Sellersburg Post, where he worked as a road trooper for his first eight years. During his career, he has worn many hats in the department, including serving on the drug interdiction team and working as a K-9 handler. He has also served on the department's Tactical Intervention Platoon, as a scuba diver on the Underwater Search and Recovery Team, and as a hostage negotiator.
Trooper Makowsky served as a Sellersburg district detective for 20 years; however, most recently as a detective in the Special Investigations Section in the Organized Crime and Corruption Unit.
Master Trooper Detective Makowsky has been married for 36 years and lives in Clarksville with his wife, Shirley.
