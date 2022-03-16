NEW ALBANY — Indiana State Police-Sellersburg identified one person involved in Tuesday's fiery crash on State Street in New Albany.
Gwendolyn Hartman, of Georgetown, has been named as the driver of the white Toyota Highlander SUV that was hit by a gray Dodge Challenger during the incident.
ISP said she was exiting the Target parking lot and entered onto State Street when her vehicle was struck.
The vehicle was driven by a person who police said had fled after a New Albany Police officer tried to pull them over around 2 p.m. Tuesday near State Street and Clay Street. The attempted stop was related to traffic violations involving reckless driving.
The driver then sped down State Street, hitting the vehicle Hartman was driving.
Then, the Challenger continued off the road and crashed into a parked bus, eventually catching on fire.
The officer who initiated the traffic stop pulled one occupant out of the Challenger. The second person couldn't be rescued and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.
Officers haven't identified the occupants of the Challenger and are awaiting positive identification.
Hartman is at University of Louisville Hospital and has been listed with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Challenger is also in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was available as of Wednesday evening.
