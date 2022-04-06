NEW ALBANY — Indiana State Police have identified the second victim in Monday's double homicide in New Albany.
They said Lorin M. Yelle, of Louisville, was killed at the Circle K at Grantline Road and Beechwood Avenue.
Investigators said at this point they believe the 43-year-old victim was not connected to victim Brandee Douglass or suspect Cherok Douglass.
Instead, Yelle was a customer at the gas station and shot after exiting the store and walking to his vehicle.
Autopsies in this case are pending.
At this time, Cherok Douglass is only facing charges of kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. More charges are expected.
There is a verified GoFundMe page to help the family of Brandee Douglass: https://gf.me/v/c/n974/brandees-memorial-fund.
