HARRISON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man from Valparaiso wanted in connection to a double-homicide crashed after an attempt to stop his vehicle.
The man, Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to ISP, law enforcement was told to be on the lookout for a gold Buick. The driver of the Buick was thought to be connected to a double-homicide that occurred late Thursday in Evansville.
Trooper Dakota Novak found a car that matched that description in a hotel parking spot in Corydon. The hotel was north of Interstate 64 and the vehicle was backed into a parking space.
The car was occupied and the trooper requested assistance before approaching. Shortly after, the vehicle pulled out of the spot and the trooper followed. Harrison County deputies also arrived at the scene.
Novak attempted to pull over the car after it turned onto Indiana 135, but the vehicle sped up. Novak advised he was in pursuit and seconds later, the Buick crossed a center line. It then drove off the west side of the road.
The gold Buick then jumped over a driveway, became airborne and struck a pole. It came to a rest upside down on the side of the road, according to ISP.
