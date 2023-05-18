CORYDON — Detectives and crime-scene technicians from the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post were requested Thursday to investigate the death of an inmate housed at the Harrison County Jail in Corydon.
The preliminary investigation reveals that at about 6 a.m. Thursday, corrections officers with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office located a male inmate, Joshua Dale Kepley, 42, of Harrison County, unresponsive upon entering his cell to deliver breakfast. Corrections officers immediately began providing medical assistance and requested EMS respond to assist.
Emergency personnel were unable to revive Kepley. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Harrison County Hospital EMS personnel and the Harrison County Coroner's Office responded to the jail.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office requested the Indiana State Police investigate the death.
The investigation also found that Kepley was incarcerated on a felony-neglect of dependent charge and other warrants after being arrested on Wednesday. That arrest occurred when officers responded to an overdose call involving Kepley. Following his arrest, Kepley was transported to the Harrison County Hospital and medically cleared before being jailed Wednesday night. Kepley was housed in a communal cell with other inmates during his incarceration.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning through the Harrison County Coroner's Office. The results of the autopsy, as well as toxicology results, are pending; however, no foul play is suspected at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
