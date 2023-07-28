Floyd County — A 12-year Indiana State Police veteran, Senior Trooper Zachary Smith, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Thursday afternoon at his residence in Floyd County.
The investigation began Thursday afternoon when troopers from the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post went to Smith's residence to deliver administrative paperwork.
When the officers arrived, they observed Smith pull into his driveway while operating his personal vehicle. Smith was the vehicle's sole occupant, and officers observed signs of impairment as they spoke with him in his driveway.
As a result of the subsequent investigation, Smith was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, a Class C Misdemeanor. Smith was taken to Floyd County Jail.
Smith is now on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the OWI charge and internal ISP investigation.
