SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Indiana State Police Sellersburg post observed increased instances of speeding in 2020, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute reports that 2020 was the third highest year for traffic fatalities in the past decade for Indiana, even as there were fewer drivers on the road, according to a recent news release from the ISP.
Although reckless driving has been a problem over the past year, local data does not show a major change in the number of traffic fatalities in Clark and Floyd counties for 2020 compared to the past couple of years, Huls said.
In 2020, there were 895 traffic fatalities and 175,766 total collisions in Indiana, according to ICJI. In 2018, there were 880 fatalities and 217,272 collisions, and in 2019, there were 806 fatalities and 217,468 total collisions.
On the national level, preliminary data shows a national increase in traffic deaths in 2020. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic fatalities rose 4.6% in the first nine months of 2020 across the United States.
An estimated 28,190 people died from fatal crashes from January through September, compared with 26,941 in the same period of 2019.
The National Safety Council nonprofit estimates that 42,060 people in the U.S. died in crashes in 2020, which is an 8% increase from 2019.
The country’s fatality rate per 100 miles increased 24%, which is the largest annual percentage increase in nearly a century, according to the National Safety Council.
CLARK COUNTY CRASH STATISTICS
|Year
|Property Damage
|Personal Injury
|Fatal
|Total # Injured
|Total # Fatalities
|2018
|165
|17
|13
|42
|14
|2019
|95
|5
|7
|24
|7
|2020
|51
|5
|13
|14
|13
FLOYD COUNTY CRASH STATISTICS
|YEAR
|Property Damage
|Personal Injury
|Fatal
|Total # Injured
|Total # Fatalities
|2018
|74
|17
|5
|20
|5
|2019
|37
|5
|5
|8
|6
|2020
|19
|5
|5
|7
|7
Huls said in the early days of the pandemic, the changes to daily life were seen on local roadways.
“The past several months after COVID hit really caused a change in daily lifestyles in the state as far as work hours and staying at home,” Huls said. “There was a lot less traffic on the roadways, especially early on.”
Speeding on interstates was a major issue ISP saw over the past year, according to Huls.
Police were pulling over more people for driving at extreme speeds, including people driving over 100 miles per hour on roadways such as I-65 and I-64.
He recalls issuing a citation to someone driving 115 miles per hour in the past year, Huls said.
“Across the state, there were several instances of people driving extreme speeds,” he said. “Prior to COVID, it happened every now and then, but not very often.”
“As roadways were less busy, speeds really started to increase. Even as things got more back to normal, there were still high instances of those extreme speeds,” Huls said.
Although there wasn’t a significant spike in local fatalities, Huls notes that the change in traffic volume on the roadways in 2020 also didn’t lead to a significant decrease.
“Given the percentage of drivers on the roadway, you would expect the number to be lower with a significant decrease in traffic — you would have expected fewer crashes,” Huls said.
ISP Sellersburg is now conducting “high-visibility” patrols through March 21 to watch for dangerous and impaired driving, including driving under the influence and driving over the speed limit.
These overtime patrols are supported by a grant from the ICJI, according to Huls. He notes that there is usually an increase in crashes around St. Patrick’s Day.
“As spring and summer come around, you’re going to see an increase in enforcement action on roadways,” Huls said.
