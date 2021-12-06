SELLERSBURG — The Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg has added a new K-9 team to the district.
On Friday, Senior Trooper Justin Geltmaker and his K-9 partner, Rando, graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 academy in Indianapolis.
Geltmaker is a 14-year ISP Veteran, and Rando is a 1-year-old German Shephard and Belgian Malinois mix. Both completed 12 weeks of training together, in which they accumulated over 400 hours of training in obedience, narcotics detection and other K-9 patrol functions. Rando is now certified in the detection of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack, heroin, and ecstasy.
Trooper Geltmaker and Rando were one of 11 K-9 teams that completed the training; the other 10 teams will work in various districts throughout the state. The Indiana State Police currently has 36 patrol K-9 teams and six explosive detection K-9 Teams. With this addition, the Sellersburg Post now has two K-9 teams, as Trooper Geltmaker and Rando join Senior Trooper Zachary Smith and his partner, Riggs. Trooper Smith and Riggs have been patrolling together for over six years.
