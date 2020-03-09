FLOYD COUNTY — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg will be conducting a sobriety check point at an undisclosed location in Floyd County on Friday, March 13.
Those drivers passing through the check point should have their licenses and registrations ready to present to troopers. Drivers will only be detained briefly while troopers determine whether further investigation is necessary. The purpose of the sobriety check point is to remove motorists from the highways who are alcohol or drug impaired and who pose a danger to other motorist.
Hoosiers are asked to help do their part in making Indiana Roadways safer by observing the following tips:
• Plan ahead and always designate a sober driver before consuming alcohol.
• Don’t drive if you’ve been drinking alcohol. Call a taxi, ride-sharing program, or a sober friend.
• Never let a friend drive while impaired.
• If hosting a party, also offer a variety of non-alcoholic beverages and ensure all of your guests leave with a sober driver.
• Never provide alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age of 21.
Motorists encountering a suspected impaired driver are encouraged to dial 911 or call the Sellersburg State Police Post at 812-246-5424 or 800-872-6743. Be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, location, and direction of travel.
