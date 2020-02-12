JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man with several pending cases and an active warrant related to drug charges was arrested Monday after a traffic stop.
Myron V. Conley, 51, was stopped by Indiana State Police around 12:30 p.m. Monday on 10th Street after police ran a random vehicle registration check and found he was wanted out of Clark County for a separate case, according to a news release. When searching the car, police say they found what they believe to be heroin and methamphetamine.
Conley was arrested and booked into Clark County jail on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony; possession of narcotic drug, a level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony and violation of pretrial placement. Formal charges have not yet been filed, according to online court records.
The warrant was issued in early January following a petition to revoke in a case involving theft of an ambulance in 2017. Conley pleaded to an amended charge of a class A misdemeanor for theft and a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement. He was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in jail, with 90 days jail credit and a year suspended.
